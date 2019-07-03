Anti-RUGA Protest Hits Jalingo, As Taraba Farmers Reject Scheme

The Concerned Young Farmers Association of Taraba state yesterday staged a peaceful protest against the proposed RUGA (Rural Grazing Area) settlement scheme for Fulani herdsmen by the Federal Government in the state.

In a protest letter addressed to state governor Darius Ishaku, and signed by the chairman of the association, Mr Daniel Angyu, the group said that the scheme is not only unpopular but is stoking hostile tribalism and brewing danger for the people.

Angyu said that the government and people of Taraba has already rejected the issue of cattle colonies during the livestock development programme in Abuja last year, and that coming to impose it on the people under the guise of RUGA is “precipitating crisis.”

“The RUGA settlement scheme for Fulani herdsmen in Taraba State by the federal government is not only unpopular but is also breeding tribalism and precipitating crisis.”

“The scheme is land intensive and considering the current population explosion, Taraba State cannot accommodate such added pressure on the fixed land. The people and government of Taraba State rejected the issue of cattle colony during the livestock development program in Abuja last year and still reject the policy, irrespective of the guise.

“Ranches are the only conventional and approved method of raising cattle globally and is the only lasting solution to the incessant farmer-herder crisis. The establishment of this scheme in contravention of the state’s Ranches Establishment and Open Grazing Prohibition Law, is a gross violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and should be rejected by all well meaning Nigerians,” Angyu stated.