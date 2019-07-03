AFCON 2019: Don’t Write Off Nigeria’s Chances -Rohr

Coach Gernot Rohr is not writing off Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hopes as they turn their attention to the Round of 16.

The Super Eagles were shocked 2-0 by Madagascar at Alexandria Stadium on Saturday, due to goals from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamatsinoro.

Nigeria had been hot favourites heading into the tie, with many tipping them to win the competition for the fourth time in their history.

However, debutants Madagascar produced an energetic display to overrun Rohr’s side who finished as Group B’s runners-up.

“I’m very confident because everybody is now fit, only Shehu [Abdullahi] perhaps who is not fit yet,” Rohr told newsmen in Egypt.

“We recovered [Jamilu] Collins our left back and we would be able to draft Ndidi into the middle after getting 45 minutes of rest [against Madagascar].

“Iwobi is also fit and with Ighalo and Musa, we’ll have more rhythm in the offensive department.”

Nigeria will next meet Group F’s runners-up in the Round of 16.

“For now, we are waiting for our opponents and we don’t know yet but we’ll prepare very well for the next match,” Rohr had said.

“I’m very confident because we have a team who can play very much better than we did against [Madagascar].”

“But we have to analyse our defeat and also look at how we can be better in the future. I will plead with Nigerians not to write us off yet as our target remains the title.”

Meanwhile, the coach said the team will work on their scoring problems ahead of their next match.

The Super Eagles have flattered to deceive at the AFCON, scoring just two goals in their three Group B matches.

Nigeria scored one apiece in their 1-0 wins over Burundi and Guinea, before their stuttering attack failed to make any impact in the surprise 2-0 loss to Madagascar.

That defeat saw Rohr’s team drop to second place on the standings, giving them a much tougher last 16 tie in Alexandria on Saturday evening.

“I know we have problems with scoring of goals, especially against teams who are well organised defensively,” said Rohr.

“Madagascar didn’t give us space to play, they defended together and our wingers were not able to break through.