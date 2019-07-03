10,000 Ex-Wilbros Workers Protest Lay-Off Without Pay

About 10,000 workers laid off by ASCOT Flowline/Offshore Constructors Company, formerly known as WILBROS Nigeria Limited, have shut down facilities at the company’s site at Choba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in protest over unpaid salaries, severance entitlements.

The workers, under the auspices of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) claimed that they shut down the facility because they were owed several millions of naira following over 10 years of lay off and suspension of operations.

The Branch Chairman of PENGASSAN, Albany Ugoagha told newsmen at the company’s site in Choba, last Monday, that the protest would be sustained until Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the new owners of the company, Bright Waters Resources Nigeria Limited, heed their demands.

He said, “The essence of this protest is that in the last couple of years since 2010 when AMCON took over the company from ASCOT, they have failed to address our plight”.

Ugoagha said due to lack of job and failure to receive their pay for the past seven years, most of the workers numbering about 350, have died.

The PENGASSAN chairman revealed that because of the failure of AMCON to attend to their plight, they had made representations at the 8th National Assembly up to eight times without AMCON attending.

“The 8th Assembly heard us for eight sittings, but unfortunately, AMCON, who is the prime principal, made every effort fruitless because they refused to attend any of the meetings”, he said.

Recently, matters were made worse as the new owners of the company, Bright Waters Resources Nigeria Limited drove some of the few staffers out of the site without due consultations and settlement, he added, alleging that, “the most painful part is that they are reviving our equipment and using them to do business”.