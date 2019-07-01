Yobo Expresses Disappointment Over S’Eagles Allowances

Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo said he’s disappointed to see the Super Eagles threatened to embark on strike over allowances.

The former Everton star said he thought every financial details has been settled between the Nigeria Football Federation and the Super Eagles long before the commencement of the African Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles had threatened to embark on strike just beforetheir second group match against Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, but the intervention of head coach, Gernot Rohr saved the country from the embarrassment.

“I am disappointed,” the former Eagles Captain said.

“The team can be affected psychologically.

“I experienced this in my time as captain, but I also thought we had gone past that by now.

“I would have thought that all that had to do with money had been sorted out after the team had qualified for the AFCON.

Nigeria put all that behind and secured their second win of the tournament against Guinea to book round of 16 place on Wednesday.