‘Yahoo’ Boy Kills Delta Councillor, Flees Scene

Residents of Isoko North Local Government Council in Delta State are lamenting another havoc as a suspected internet fraudster allegedly crushed to death the councilor representing Oyede Ward, Hon. Malaka Kelvin Efe and fled the scene immediately.

The Tide gathered that the incident happened along Oruamudu road in front of the Delta State High Court in Ozoro Community.

It was learnt that the suspected Yahoo boy immediately zoomed off the scene of the incident for fear of being lynched by an angry mob.

The remains of the serving Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s councilor have been deposited at the mortuary in Ozoro.

Contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke, in a telephone chat with our correspondent confirmed the report.

CP Adeleke said, “It is true and investigation has commenced. The matter is before the Area Command in Ozoro. But if you have other information, you can still help us.”

The Isoko North Council Chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, also confirmed the report saying, “Yes, one of my councilors died weekend. The boy, who killed him and ran away, was later arrested by the police. He is a Yahoo boy.”