Wike Tasks Parents On Children Upbringing 

The Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike has advised parents to lead their children, especially female children, in the fear of God to avoid being victims of drug abuse.

Justice Nyesom-Wike also recommended the use of mass media platforms, mentorship and parenting in educating children on the dangers of drug abuse

The wife of the governor who made the recommendations while delivering a lecture on “ The Girl Child, Drug Abuse and the Nigerian Society” equally wants the church to ensure the teaching of family training which she said could serve as guide to parents towards the children.

Justice Nyesom-Wike after receiving an award during a Community Guest Day Cultural Sabbath by Adventist Student Fellowship at the Rivers State University noted that increase in crime and criminality was caused by the level of youths engagement in drug abuse, saying that closer watch on the children could end such menace.

On his part, Eze Emeka Anyabelem, a traditional ruler in Rebisi Kingdom after receiving award of honour, encouraged the students to know that there is life after school and should stay away from substances that could lead to drug abuse

Eze Anyabelem used the opportunity to advise stakeholders to promote community services for a cleaner society.