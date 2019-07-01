Unity Road: Andoni Monarchs Pass Confidence Vote On Wike …As Gov’s Approval Of Allowances Excites NYSC

The Andoni Area Traditional Council of Chiefs has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Chief Nyesom Wike for the continuation of work on the Andoni section of the unity road despite the recent kidnapping and released of expatriates working on the road.

Chairman of the council, His Majesty, King Aaron Miller Ikuru who said this at a thanksgiving service at the St. Simon’s Anglican Church Ikuru Town said that the traditional rulers are grateful to Governor Wike that despite the kidnapping incident, work was not stopped at the Andoni section of the road.

King Ikuru who is also the Okan-Ama of Ikuru Town said that the gesture was indication of Governor Wike’s love for the Andonis and the entire Obolo nation.

The monarch also thanked some prominent Andoni sons among who are; the National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, the Speaker, Rivers State of House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi- Owaji Ibani, the State Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Zacheus Adango and the Andoni Local Government Chairman, Paul Lawrence Paul for playing crucial roles in the timely released of the expatriates.

Meanwhile, King Ikuru has appealed to cultists in Andoni to either lay down their arms or leave the area.

He said that the security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any youth who is involved in cultism.

According to him, the thanksgiving service was to appreciate God for ensuring the timely released of the expatriates

In his sermon, the Vicar, St Simon’s Anglican Church Ikuru Town, Venerable Wisdom Edighotu urged parents to live up to their responsibilities of bringing up their children in the ways of the Lord.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the immediate payment of monthly allowances to Corps members serving in the state with effect from July, 2019.

It would be recalled that the immediate past All Progressives Congress-led administration in Rivers State had stopped the payment of allowances to corps members serving in the state.

But speaking, last Saturday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area during an interaction with corps members, Wike directed immediate payment of the allowances from this month.

Wike said: “As from July, 2019, the state government will begin the payment of allowances to corps members. The state coordinator should send the list and account numbers of corps members to the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Recall that the allowances were stopped by the immediate past administration. If I had started payment before the elections, they would have said I was playing politics. Now, I am no longer seeking another term”, he said.

Wike also directed the resumption of the posting of some professionals to ministries with shortage of manpower.

The governor donated an official Prado Jeep to the state coordinator of NYSC, a transformer to power the camp, and ordered the furnishing of the hostels constructed by the Rivers State Government, just as he further directed the immediate reconstruction of the road to the camp.

Wike inspected the 5,000-capacity auditorium being constructed at the Permanent Orientation Camp by his administration.

At the ongoing construction site, the governor directed the immediate cessation of the illegal levies being imposed on the contractors by youth groups in the area.

He charged the host community to support the contractor to deliver on the project, while the contractor should engage the youth in the supply of materials for the project.

In his remarks, NYSC Rivers State Coordinator, Mr Chinwendu Chukwu, congratulated Wike on his victory at the polls, adding that his victory was a testimony that Rivers people appreciate his outstanding projects’ delivery.

Chukwu appealed to the Rivers State governor to continue to promote the welfare of corps members in the state, and also address some immediate needs at the NYSC Orientation Camp.

Highpoint of the interaction was the celebration of Wike by the corps members who sang with his name.