Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Committees On Good Governance

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated seven-sectoral ad hoc committees that will review the programmes and activities of government in the past four years and make recommendations that will assist his administration to reposition the state’s public service for optimized service delivery and advancement of good governance in the state.

The ad hoc committees, namely; education, health, public service, justice, water, security and chieftaincy/ community matters, have the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), University of Nigeria Nsukka [UNN], Prof. James Ogbonna, Coordinator, Health Policy Research Group, UNN, Prof. Obinna Onwujekwe, former Head of Service and Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Onyema Ocheoha, former State Attorney General, Chief (Mrs.) Justina Offia, [SAN,] pioneer Managing Director of Anambra (now Enugu) State Water Corporation, Engr. Laz Mba, Retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ogbonna Onovo and former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Prof. Frank Asogwa, as chairmen, respectively.

Inaugurating the committees, Governor Ugwuanyi stated that they were constituted in keeping with his pledge to reposition the Enugu State Public Service as well as the governance of the state for full actualization of his administration’s policy thrust and campaign promises for more positive impact on the living standard of the people.

The governor therefore disclosed that the committees will “review the structure and operations of Enugu State Public Service over the last four years; analyze the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats within the various sectors of governance; develop roadmap, templates, policies and systems that will support the government to consistently and optimally discharge its various sectoral mandates”.

Other terms of reference include making recommendations that would help his administration to “reposition government to improve transparency and coordination in its business process and strengthen responsiveness of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); ensure that the administration delivers on its electoral promises and social contract, key of which are employment generation, enhanced social services and good governance, rural development, security and justice; consider any other matter(s) which may be incidental or ancillary to the above stated tasks and make feasible recommendations thereon to the state government with a view to improving collaborative productivity and optimal delivery of desired services by the government”.

Stressing the importance of the exercise towards the full actualization of his administration’s sound vision for the people of Enugu State, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who announced that the committees’ secretariat would be at Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, said he has decided to operate mostly from the venue and less from the Government House until its conclusion.

While appreciating members of the various committees for their acceptance to serve the state, the governor expressed confidence that they will deploy their wealth of experience, expertise and commitment to add value to the governance of the state.

Responding on behalf of other members of the committees, the Chairman of Public Service Committee, Prof. Onyema Ocheoha, expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for finding them worthy to serve the state and appreciated him for his dexterity in conducting the affairs of the state in his first term and the innovative approach his administration has adopted to advance good governance in the state.

Ocheoha told the Ugwuanyi that members of the committees “equally appreciate the fact that our beloved Enugu State under your leadership is a progressive, innovative and self-correcting polity”, which he said “guided your setting up of these ad hoc committees”.

He assured that the committees would study the terms of reference and adopt a holistic approach to policy analysis and decision making in the discharge of their duties for optimal result, saying: “You have taken the right people to handle this important assignment”.

According to him, “ we assure you of our loyalty and dedication to the service of the government and entire populace of Enugu State. We shall endeavour, within the rather short period of four weeks granted us, to shoulder the heinous responsibilities of the mandate bestowed on us today, with due confidence and professionalism’’.

Canice Amadi Enugu