Udoh Apologizes For AITEO Cup Performance

Akwa United striker, Mfon Udoh has tendered his reserved apology for the team’s shambolic performances in the just concluded season and in the AITEO Cup.
Udoh told Tidesports source in a telephone chat that a lot of factors affected their journey into various competitions in the just-concluded season.
The former Enyimba forward said the players are disappointed and will find a way to pay back to the fans in the coming season.
Akwa United lost out of the title race despite having a very strong chance to clinch the trophy in the just concluded NPFL abridge league but crumbled at the super six held in Lagos.
