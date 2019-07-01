Tivs In UK Reject Ruga Scheme

The Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom has rejected the federal government’s planned Fulani settlement in parts of Benue and Taraba States.

In a statement by the President of the union, Dr Kohol Iornem and the Publicity Secretary, Salome Biam, which was made available to our correspondent, the union warned that the move would only aggravate the herders-farmers’ crisis in the country instead of solving it.

“This is a misplaced priority, considering that we have thousands of our sons, daughters and the aged parents living in the IDPs camps in deplorable conditions; yet no effort has been made to relocate the IDPs to a safer and more conducive environment.

“Ironically, the issue of Ruga settlements for herdsmen is taking more prominence. Imposition of Ruga policy by the federal government without dialogue with the state governments has already started causing tension in the country.”

The group urged the people to remain calm and law-abiding, asking them to seek intervention through the judiciary and the National Assembly.

The statement added, “Benue and Taraba States, where the Ruga settlements are being planned, have existing laws regulating animal rearing.

“If the federal government must introduce Ruga settlements in these states, it should engage with the two state governments and explain the nature of the land holding and how it fits with the extant grazing laws in the states