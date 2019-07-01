Speaker Harps On Effective Legislation

The first reading of three private member bills aimed at curbing the menace of kidnapping, rape and female circumcision is still resonating on the floor of the House.

Two of the bills emanated from the desk of the Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule. They include the Rivers State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill 2019 and the Rivers State Female Circumcision Abolition Amendment Bill 2019.

The bill on female circumcision is aimed at amending an existing legislation of Female Circumcision Abolition law number two of 2001.

According to Hon. Amaewhule, the dehumanization of any person by means of any weapon, substance or object commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of 5 years or a fine of N500,000.

Rapists, cultists and kidnappers are now put under serious penalty, as the bill provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.

Based on this, any form of coercion, or act detriment of another person’s physical or psychological well being is liable to three years imprisonment.

Any act that willfully places a person in fear leading to physical injury is liable to two years imprisonment, or a fine of N200, 000.

While the three bills are being given serious attention by the Assembly, last week the House set up committees for the different oversight functions.

Though the committees are yet to be appointed a select standing committee headed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has commenced deliberations.

The nine-member committee is expected to pick law makers and saddle them with areas of oversight for the full take off of the Assembly.

The select committee include, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Edison Ehie, Majority Leader, Martin Amaewhule, Deputy Leader, Bariene Deayah, Chief Whip, Evans Bipi, Deputy Whip, Major Jack.

Other members of the select committee are member representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni 1 Christian Ahiakwo, Matthew Dike for Tai State Constituency, Azeru Opara of Port Harcourt Constituency III.

Speaker of the House tasked the committee to ensure that they carry out their duties without fear or favour, reminding them that the various House committees are the bedrock of an effective legislature and responsive governance.