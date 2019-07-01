SON Warns Against Expired Cooking Gas Cylinder

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria ( SON ) has warned that consumers of expired cooking gas cylinders stand the risk of health hazards.

The Director-General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma gave the warning during a one-day sensitisation programme on expired cooking gas cylinders and their side effects in Port Harcourt.

The D-G, who was represented by the South-South Regional Coordinator , Alhaji Baraji Sale urged consumers to always patronise registered dealers of standard cooking gas cylinders to ensure safety of lives and properties.

Aboloma advised sister agencies to collaborate with SON to achieve set goals.

In his address, the Rivers and Bayelsa States Coordinator of SON, Engr Ololada Ayoola advised consumers to comply with laid down rules on the use of cooking gas cylinders

Noting that the period of re-qualification of cooking gas cylinders was five years, he urged consumers to always go for re-qualification to avoid ugly incidents.

He called on consumers to ensure that they refill their empty cylinders at only approved LPG filling stations, adding that manufacturers of fake cooking gas would be prosecuted.

In his own remarks, a guest lecturer, Mr Damian Agbanelo said despite the danger inherent in the use of cooking gas cylinders, there were however, some economic benefits.

According to him, the use of cooking gas has helped to save man hour for working class ladies and also helped to preserve the ozone layer by avoiding the felling of trees in the forest for fire wood.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Atosemi Teetilo hailed SON for organising the programme and pledged the support of the state government in achieving set goals.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by an official in the ministry, Mrs Tochi People said the sensitisation programme was important to women to ensure safety of lives and property and stressed the need for them to take it seriously.

The Commanding Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Rivers State Command, Mrs Maureen Ashinze urged consumers of cooking gas cylinders to acquire fire extinguishers in both their homes and work place.

Ashinze, who was represented by the Operations Officer of the command, Mr Abbas Reagan called on consumers to train members of their households on the use of fire extinguishers.

Chris Oluoh