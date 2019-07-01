Social Media: Police Warn Mischief-Makers To Steer-Clear Of Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has warned mischief-makers using social media to cause disaffection to steer-clear of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu, yesterday.

“The Command’s attention has been drawn to information in the social media that large herd of cows and some herders were escorted peacefully out of Nenwe community of the state on June 29 by youths believed to be from Nenwe.

“The Command further wishes to update members of the public who may have been misinformed with the state of things.

“On receipt of this information, the Commissioner of Police in the state directed that an investigation into the alleged development and that preliminary enquiry be conducted immediately.

“It was revealed that such situation never existed and that it was only the movement of cattle and herders from Cross River, through Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi and a neighboring town for grazing.

“That the herders and their cattle were on transit and has nothing to do with escorting out of herders and cattle out of the said community,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said pieces of social media information in circulation had been viewed to be the handiwork of mischief-makers who wanted to brew rancour, panic and fear as well as sow seed of acrimony and instigate violence.

According to him, the command has commenced action with a view to identifying and fishing out those in the habit of mischievous information and social media posts so that they can be brought to book.

””The commissioner of police enjoins all to be law abiding and go about their normal lawful businesses.”