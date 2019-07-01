RSHA Constitutes Select Committee On Oversight

The Rivers State House of Assembly has constituted a nine-member committee to select the various House committees for oversight.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani is the chairman of the committee, while the Majority Leader, Hon. Martins Awaewhule with other house officials are members.

Other members of the select committee include member representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni State Constituency I, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo and Hon. Azeru Opara of Port Harcourt Constituency III.

The committee had already commenced proceedings towards picking house members that will constitute the various committees for oversight functions.

Speaker of the house described the committee as key, as he assured of fairness and equity in the process of picking legislators to man the committees.

Meanwhile, Rt. Hon. Ibani has pledged that the 9th Assembly will give serious attention in the screening and approval of political appointees.

Ibani gave the hint penultimate week during the screening of two commissioner nominees sent to it by the governor for confirmation.

He said the new measure is to give the best to Rivers State and ensure that there is synergy between the executive and legislature in delivering democracy dividends.

He commended the legislators for the elaborate debate and questions put across to the nominees, while urging them to sustain the tempo towards making the 9th Assembly a memorable one.