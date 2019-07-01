Royal Father Lauds Wike Over Free Basic Education

Governor Nyesom Wike’s free education for all primary and secondary schools in the state has continued to attract public attention.

Nyerisi Eli/Eze Woji, King (Dr) Leslie N. Eke, who spoke with newsmen in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area at the Weekend, said that Governor Wike’s action was a clear pointer to his commitment to revive and sustain the educational sector of the state. Eke said that there was no better way to demonstrate love and concern towards one’s people than to bail them out where necessary.

The Eze Oha Evo III, who also described the action as a ‘bail bond,” pointed out that it would go a long way in alleviating the plight of indigent parents.

According to him, the governor’s executive intervention came when the country was undergoing financial hardship, hence the need to give him the needed support.

The Eze Gbakagbaka maintained that Governor Wike had surpassed his counterparts in the area of education and welfarism of the people.

He expressed regrets that such golden opportunities would have eluded the state, had Wike not emarged as the governor.

Furthermore, he called on parents to utilise the opportunity by pulling out their children/wards from the private schools so as to benefit maximally from the governor’s largesse. The Evo monarch also tasked both teachers and students in the state, to make the best out of the governor’s gesture by ensuring that their best was put in the educational system.

He was of the view that the finest way to appreciate the governor’s gesture was to always come top in any academic exercise since the burden of fee payment had been taken from the shoulders of parents.

The traditional ruler, who went down memory lane, charged children to hold their parents accountable should they fail to obtain a better educational qualification in the future.

Meanwhile, he has called on the newly sworn-in chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education (UBE) Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah and his team to do the needful by ensuring that the governor’s quest for improved standard of education in the state was achieved.