Rivers: Private Schools To Apply For Fresh Approval …As Wike Issues Two Weeks Ultimatum …Charges New UBE Board On Education

In a move to ensure that only standard schools operate in the state, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has directed all private schools to apply for fresh 2019 operational approval.

Wike also directed that the application for operational approval must be done by all schools within the next two weeks.

The governor gave the directive in a meeting with all private school proprietors in Rivers State at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.

He said: “All the schools must apply for operational approval within the next two weeks. We will set up committees that will recommend the approval of schools. All the schools in the state must be the required standard”.

The governor said that his second term is committed to improving the right standards in the education sector for the good of Rivers people.

“The governor’s office will review all the approval of schools. All the existing approvals by the Ministry of Education have been cancelled. For this process, there will be no room for bribery and corruption”, he said.

On the issue of revenue paid by schools, the Rivers State governor directed that all levies must be paid through approved designated bank accounts, insisting that anyone who demands for cash payment should be reported to security agencies via designated phone lines.

He said that the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government would publish the telephone lines that school proprietors should contact in case they are pressured to pay illegal levies.

The 23 local government chairmen and permanent secretaries attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has sworn-in the reconstituted Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) with a charge to members of the board to work towards the development of the basic education sub-sector.

Wike also charged the reconstituted board to ensure that head teachers and principals of basic schools don’t collect any forms of levies from pupils and students.

Addressing the board members after their oath of office, the governor said that the board must work towards making meaningful contributions to grow the state.

He said: “You must key into what we are doing in the state. This is your time to contribute to the development of the state.

“This is a privilege to work for the good of Rivers State. This is not the time to seek making money from the system”.

The governor urged the reconstituted board to work towards improving the school enrolment figures in the basic education sub-sector.

He advised the board members to cooperate with the board chairman to deliver on their responsibilities to Rivers people.

“If there are things you need, channel it to the appropriate authorities. As board members, leave the comfort of your offices and monitor the events on the field to know the true position of things”, he directed.

In his response, the Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven Fyneface Akah thanked the governor for the second opportunity to serve the state.

He said they are prepared to work with the Rivers State governor to develop a functional institution for the growth of the state.

Chris Oluoh