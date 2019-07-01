Rivers Police Begins 2019 Recruitment Excerise, Today

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the commencement of screening of the shortlisted Applicants for the 2019 Recruitment Exercise into the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, last Saturday, indicated that the recruitment exercise would begin, today, at Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, by 7:30am.

Omoni said that applicants are required to appear in their clean white ‘T’ shirts/white shorts, and warned them to conduct themselves properly, before, during and after the exercise.

“They are further warned to come with the original copies of their credentials for the screening exercise,” he said, adding that “Anybody who has nothing to do with the exercise should please keep off or risk being arrested and prosecuted”.

The statement further said that “the lists of shortlisted candidates have been displayed at the Command Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, for checks.

“Accordingly, those who did not get invitation text messages are advised to check the lists for proper identification before the date of commencement.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Usman A. Belel, on behalf of the command wishes all applicants a successful screening exercise”, Omoni added.