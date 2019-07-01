Rivers LG Moves To Mitigate Effects Of Flooding

Following the prediction of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that some local government areas of Rivers State will experience severe flooding this year, Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Pauk Vidag Kobani has inaugurated a flood management ecological committee to mitigate the effects.

Kobani, while inaugurating the committee in Kpor, the council headquarters advised the committee to identify flood prone areas and also ensure proper proposal to mitigate the impact on the people of the area.

He said, “Due to the classification of Gokana by NIMET as one of the local governments to be affected by the floods this year, council has decided to constitute a flood management ecological committee with the following terms of reference.

“To identify flood prone areas in Gokana. To identify high ground facilities where those affected could be accommodated. Make a welfare proposal to the affected persons. Liaise with the Federal, state government and other agencies on mitigation of the flooding.

“Give advice to the council on short and long term solution to flooding in the area among others.

Responding, Chairman of the Gokana Flood Management Ecological Committee, Dr. Moses Bakpo assured that the committee would work in tandem with its mandate.

Bakpo commended the council boss for taking proactive steps in dealing with the issue of flooding in the area.

“I want to thank the chairman for forming this committee to act in view of information given by NIMET that Gokana LGA will be affected by the floods. So we as experts and as environmentalists we will ensure that all the terms of reference are met.

Dennis Naku