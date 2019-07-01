Rivers Civil Servants Appeal For More Govt Quarters

Civil servants in Rivers State have appealed to Governor Nysom Wike to prioritise the building of more residential quarters to tackle the accommodation challenges of workers in the state.

Civil servants made the appeal in separate interviews with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

One of the civil servants, Mrs Eunice Darius said though Rivers State Government is currently ahead of other states in Nigeria in the area of government’s residential quarters, she however, expressed the need for the state government to build more houses for civil servants.

According to her, house rent in Rivers State was ranged in accordance to the oil companies salaries and allowance, which she said civil servants were mostly affected considering their salaries.

Also interviewed, Mr Jackson Erikanah commended the office of the Head of Service for timely allocation of government quarters to civil servants ahead of retirement date of civil servants occupying residential quarters.

He said unlike before, retirees remained in government quarters three to five years after retirement, adding that as a civil servant, he was aware that no retires should remain in government’s quarters more than three months after retirement.

Erikanah appealed to Governor Wike to consider building more houses for civil servants as a priority of his administration’s second tenure.

Also, a civil servant in the Head of Service office, who do not want his name in print expressed the need to renovate some of the dilapidated government’s quarters and as well converting some of them to storey buildings to accommodate more civil servants.

According to him, the demand of government quarters annually was 80 per cent against the available quarters in a year.

Enoch Epelle