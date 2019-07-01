Ozuzu Monarch Charges Youths Against Violence, Criminality

The newly installed Monarch of Ozuzu Clan, Etche in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Onye Ishi Agwuru, Ozuzu Clan, Eze Josiah Ezebunwa Nwagwu has called on youths of the clan to shun all actions that could lead to violence and criminality.

Speaking while receiving members of Ozuzu Youth Forum who paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Ihie Community, Eze Nwagwu said that criminality was an ill-wind that blows no good to anybody or any community.

He advised everybody in the community, particularly, young men and women to be law abiding and cooperate with constituted authorities to ensure peace and development in the clan.

The new Onye Ishi Agwuru Ozuzu clan also stated that with the cooperation of the youth and everybody, the clan would get to the promise land and urged them to avoid all negative tendencies that would dent the image of the clan.

He thanked them for being part of the history that saw to his emergence.

Speaking on behalf of the youth forum at the visit, coordinator of the body, Comrade Sebastine Oluo said that their visit was to congratulate and show solidarity to the new monarch on his emergence and ascendancy on the stool of Onye Ishi Agwuru Ozuzu Clan.

Gabriel

Nwanetanya