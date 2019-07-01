Osun Micro-Credit Agency To Disburse N615m Soft Loans

The Osun Micro-Credit Agency says it would soon begin disbursement of N615 million soft loans to micro and small scale business owners in the state.

The General Manager of the Agency, Mr Dayo Babaranti disclosed this while speaking with newsmen, yesterday in Osogbo.

Babaranti said the N615 million to be disbursed was received from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part payment from the N2 billion revolving Micro Small Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) loan being given to states by the apex bank.

He said that since 2014, the federal government through the CBN, had been releasing intervention funds (MSMEDF) to support socio-economic activities in states.

Babaranti added that the state had so far given out about N4.8 billion to about 28,000 residents to support their businesses.

According to him, Osun is rated first among the 36 benefiting states of the CBN’s MSMEDF because of its promptness and diligence in repayment and for using the funds for the primary purpose it was meant for.

He said: “We have recorded over 70 per cent repayment by beneficiaries.

“We divided our lending scheme into three categories to accommodate all sectors and these include: individual lending, group lending and SME lending.

“The maximum amount individual lenders can benefit from this agency is five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) and this must be paid back within one year.

“We are empowered to give from zero to N5 million to those who are operating Small and Medium Enterprises, while those under the umbrella of co-operative or group can access limitless funds depending on the strength of their membership.”

Babaranti however, said the scheme had helped the people of the state to expand the scope of their businesses, reduce unemployment, eradicate poverty, banish hunger and create a sense of belonging for all.

Speaking on the terms and conditions for accessing the loan, Babaranti said the agency had maintained simple and bearable requirements for the citizens.

He added that the scheme had helped to rekindle the hope among the citizens who were unable to meet the condition to obtain loans from commercial banks.

He said that the nine per cent interest of the facility had forced all Micro-finance Banks in the state to review downwards their hitherto high interest rates.

He said the micro-credit scheme had helped jobless individuals to be gainfully employed through the disbursement of the funds and expansion of small and medium enterprises.