Opposition Parties Laud Wike Over Abolition Of Fees

The opposition political parties in the state has lauded the Rivers Stae Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over the abolition of fees and levies collection in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Reacting to the development in an interview with our correspondent yesterday in Port Harcourt, Secretary of the Association of opposition political parties in the state, Hon Enyi Princewill ( JP ), said the move would wipe out tears from the eyes of most parents.

“We, the friendly opposition political parties are happy, excited but not flabbergasted because we know his (Wike’s) ability, capacity and capability to perform. He will do it again and again to the glory of God.

“ The gesture is truly an answer to parents cry. God has wiped out their tears through Governor Wike”, Princewill said.

Princewill, who is the Rivers State Chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party ( NNPP) said Governor Wike has always made the poor indigenes and residents alike across the state have a sense of concern and feel excellent governance.

Yes, the Governor deserves kudos for what he has done and the more good things he plans to do in this second tenure.

“ We also implore him to fully go into agriculture, neighborhood watch, sanitation as well as unity government he earlier pronounced”, he said.

Chris Oluoh