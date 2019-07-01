Ogoni Clean-Up: NYCOP Demands HYPREP Coordinator’s Sack …Want EFCC To Investigate Process

The apex Socio-Cultural youth organisation in Ogoni, National Youth Council of Ogoni (NYCOP) and its affiliate bodies have expressed dissatisfaction over the activities of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Programme (HYPREP) in the implementation of the UNEP report recommendation on the clean-up of Ogoni environment.

In a joint statement signed by the president of NYCOP, Dr Young Mkpa and leaders of other affiliate youth bodies, the Ogoni youth said the activities of HYPREP was shrouded in secrecy as every move made by Ogoni youth to seek audience with HYPREP had been turned down.

The joint statement which was also signed by Comrade Legborsi Yaamabana of Ogoni Youth Federation,Comrade Williams Probel of the Ogoni Youth Coalition Movement and Comrade Barinuazor Emmanuel, NYCOP secretary, demanded for the removal of Dr Marvin Dekil as HYPREP Coordinator.

The Ogoni youth further demanded that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carry out investigation into the handling of the $187million in the possession of HYPREP, as well as compel HYPREP to, as a matter of urgency, make public its key performance indicators for project implementation assessment.

The statement which read in part declared that, “NYCOP demands the immediate explanation on how trainee selection were made and the publication of names of beneficiaries and their communities of origin, while due consultations should be made with NYCOP on the planned 3000 training for Ogoni youth as agreed at Abuja dialogue.”

The statement further requested all Ogoni representatives on either the Governing Council or Board of Trustees to choose between representing Ogoni interest or resign from HYPREP management, while Anyakwe Nsirimovu should explain in clear terms to the Ogoni people who made him their spokes person and also where he gathered his facts about the new Ogoni clean-up terms of reference.

The Ogoni youth demanded the immediate commencement of the Centre of Excellence and the ICSMC, as well as the release of the local site security contracts which had been delayed to ensure employment for the teeming Ogoni youths.

NYCOP also stated that it would mobilise its rank and file to embark on a grand protest in Abuja and Port Harcourt if its requests are not heeded to within seven days.

Taneh Beemene