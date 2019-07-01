NUJ Tasks FG On Insecurity

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ (NUJ) has appealed to the federal government to rise up and take pragmatic measures in addressing the current state of insecurity in the country.

National president of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo who made the appeal at the opening ceremony of the National Executive Meeting of the union held in Umuahia, Abia State last Friday explained that the spate of wanton killings and Kidnapping in the country was worrisome and called for urgent attention to put the ugly development to an end.

Isiguzo noted that it was the duty of a responsible government to provide adequate security for lives and property of the citizenry.

According to him, “ there is need for more cooperation between state governments and security agencies to tackle the state of insecurity which he said is crippling the nation’s growth and development”.

He also said that the welfare and safety of journalists must be given paramount priority by both government and owners of media organisations so as to enable them to deliver optimally.

He lamented a situation whereby journalists were not paid their salaries as at when due while the necessary tools to work with, were not also made available thereby subjecting them to untold hardship.

Comrade Isiguzo had earlier appreciated Abia State Government for hosting the meeting but called for the building of a modern press centre for the Abia State Council of NUJ.