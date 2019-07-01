NGO Alerts Parents On Children’s Bad Peer Group

The Chief Executive Director, Arewa Youth Trust Foundation (AYTF), Alhaji Fahad Ahmed-Chikaji, yesterday urged parents to be mindful of bad peer group influence to prevent their children from indulging in drug abuse.

Ahmed-Chikaji stated this at a sensitisation workshop organised for youths in commemoration of “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The sensitisation workshop is entitled: “Say No to Drug Abuse”.

He observed that in most cases youths grew up as decent persons but engage in drug abuse as a result of peer group influence, adding that parents should be very careful and watchful.

He said: “As parents, we must be aware that our children might go out and relate with friends who do not have proper child upbringing.

“Parents must always say no to drug abuse by monitoring the movement of their children because some of the teenagers might get involved in such illicit act by attempting to experiment it.

“Some experiment drug abuse due to what they see on television, in movies and on social media especially when hanging out with friends at parties and concerts, among others.”

Ahmed-Chikaji said some youths became drug addict because they believed that others are doing it, why should they be different from their age mates, classmates or friends.

“They consider doing it because they think it will help them to belong, but instead of helping you fit in, drugs can actually destroy your friendships.

“Indulging in drugs can only lead to waste of time and money, leaving you with little to spend with your friends.

According to him, some youths used to say their lives are full of stress but drugs helps them cope and do away with such stress, saying that drugs is not the best way to deal with stress.

Ahmed-Chikaji advised the youths to try to identify the cause of stress and find a healthier way to handle it..

He recommended some of the methods to deal with stress as hanging out with friends who do not use drugs, doing something you enjoy doing, like exercise, sports, art, music, meditation or yoga.