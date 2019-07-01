NFF Nullifies Rivers fa Elections …As Green May Face Sanctions

The Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) has nullified the Rivers State Football Association (RSFA) board election, which was conducted on 18th of last month, that returned Barrister Christopher Green as chairman.

This was contained in letter addressed to the RSFA secretary, dated 27th June, 2018, signed by Onoja Joshua, for General Secretary.

According to the letter, the elections were nullified as the State FA failed to adhere to the directives given by NFF to postpone the elections indefinitely.

“It is unfortunate that the NFF is unable at this time to recognise the said elections for various reasons, but suffice it to say that the elections were held in flagrant disregard of the directives of NFF as contained in its letter of 31st May, 2019” the letter said.

The letter further explained that the violation of the directives as contained in NFF statues may lead to sanctions.

“May, we therefore refer to Act. 13(2) which provides that “Violation of the above mentioned obligation by any member may lead to sanctions provided for in these statues

Thus sanctions as clearly outlined in Act. 14 & 15 include suspension of any member and even expulsion for violating the statues of regulations, direction or decisions FIFA, CAF, WAFU and NFF” It stated.

Consequently, the State FA has been advised to wait for further directives, noting that NFF does not in any wise recognize the alleged elections, deems the outcome of the elections null and void.

Tonye Orabere