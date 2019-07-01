Micro-Credit Agency To Disburse N615m Soft Loans To Small Business Owners

The Osun Micro-Credit Agency says it would soon begin disbursement of N615 million soft loans to micro and small scale business owners in the state.

The General Manager of the Agency Mr Dayo Babaranti, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

Babaranti said the N615 million to be disbursed was received from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part payment from the N2 billion revolving Micro Small Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) loan being given to states by the apex bank.

He said that since 2014, the Federal Government through the CBN, had been releasing intervention funds (MSMEDF) to support socio-economic activities in states.

Babaranti added that the state had so far given out about N4.8 billion to about 28,000 residents to support their businesses.

According to him, Osun is rated first among the 36 benefiting states of the CBN’s MSMEDF because of its promptness and diligence in repayment and for using the funds for the primary purpose it was meant for.

He said: “We have recorded over 70 per cent repayment by beneficiaries.

“We divided our lending scheme into three categories to accommodate all sectors and these include: individual lending, group lending and SME lending.