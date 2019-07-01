Maritime Workers To Begin Nationwide Strike, July 3

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) will begin a nationwide strike on Wednesday, July 3, after the expiration of a two-week strike ultimatum issued by the union on June 13 over non-payment of stevedoring contractors.

President-General of MWUN, Mr Abdul-Waheed Adeyanju, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday.

According to him, the leadership of the union has directed that members of the union shall withdraw services throughout the nation’s seaports effective from 06.00 hours on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Adeyanju said that the two-week notice issued on this subject lapsed on Friday, June 28, saying that there was no indication that the issue was being addressed.

He said that the union had given the International Oil Companies (IOCs) two weeks’ notice concerning the matter.

Our correspondent reports that the union gave a two-week ultimatum on June 13 pleading with the Federal Government to urge IOCs to pay government-appointed stevedoring contractors monies being owed.

Adeyanju had urged the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport to look into the issue so that dockworkers could be paid their salaries and wages.

He said that failure to pay government-appointed stevedoring contractors for jobs done had made it impossible for their workers to be paid salaries.

According to him, the situation had led to untimely death of members.

“Dear stakeholders, we want to use this medium to intimate you and the Federal Government of the non-payment of the stevedoring wages to dockworkers by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria.

“On June 1, 2018, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) appointed stevedoring contractors to provide stevedoring services at various off-shore jetties and on-shore locations to the International Oil Companies and other operators.

“It will be necessary to inform you that NPA had held several meetings with these operators to grant access to the government-appointed stevedoring contractors, process their invoices, and effect payment,’’ Adeyanju said.

According to him, unfortunately, the operators refused to comply with NPA’s directive one year after the stevedoring contractors were appointed.