Madagascar Stun Super Eagles, Win 2-0

Super Eagles of Nigeria, yesterday lost to debutants Madagascar 2-0 in the last Group B match of the on going Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), holding in Egypt.

Through the Eagles had already qualified for the round of 16 after they won their two straight games against Burumdi and Guinea, they performed below the expectations of football followers and Nigerians.

Having already qualified after back-to-back 1-0 victories, Nigeria’s coach, Gernot Rohr made five changes to the side that overcame Guinea in their second game, with Samuel Kalu handed his first start of the tournament

Yet after a comfortable start, Nigeria gifted their opponents a goal completely against the run of play when a poor pass from John Ogu put Leon Balogun in trouble, with Lalaina pinching the ball on the edge of the area and coolly dancing round Ikechukwu Ezenwa to slot home.

Kalu bent a shot wide off the far post in response for Nigeria, whose penalty appeals were ignored when Ahmed Musa tumbled to the ground after trying to skip past goalkeeper Melvin Adrien on the half-hour.