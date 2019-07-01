LG Boss Bans OSPAC From Operating Outside ONELGA

In a bid to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the outfit, authority of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State has banned a security outfit, OSPAC, from operating outside the area.

OSPAC is an acronym meaning ‘ONELGA Security and Planning Committee’.

The ban by the council chairman is coming barely two days after the State Governor, Barr. NyesomWike threatened to proscribe the local security outfit, accusing its members of overstepping their boundary.

The Tide recalls that some local governments in the state had contacted the outfit to help them fight insecurity in their areas following the achievements in ONELGA, but their operations at Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area recently had sparked off a riot following the killing of a man.

The ONELGA council boss, Victor Odili while speaking with newsmen said that the security outfit would henceforth concentrate on providing security within the Ogba / Egbema / Ndoni communities to avoid conflicts.

Odili disclosed that the decision to ban OSPAC from operating in other LGAs was to prevent them from being impersonated by hoodlums.

He noted with sadness that few days ago, suspected hoodlums wore OSPAC uniform to cause crisis in a community in Ekpeye, pointing out that the outfit will only be permitted to go to other LGAs essentially to train members of vigilante groups that would be formed by their stakeholders.

Dennis Naku