Lagos Set To End Illegal Health Facilities

The Lagos State Government says it is set to stamp out illegal health facilities to safeguard the health of residents by training staff of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA),

The Executive Secretary, HEFAMAA, Dr Abiola Idowu disclosed this, yesterday in Lagos at the end of a three-day capacity building held for staff of the agency.

Idowu said the agency would ensure that all facilities operating across the state were duly registered and operated by qualified healthcare providers.

“As a regulatory agency, we will also ensure that health facilities operating in the state are well equipped to provide quality and efficient services in line with the minimum standards.

“The training and orientation of the agency’s staff including doctors, nurses, drivers, clerical officers, administrative officers and scientific officers, is one of the strategies designed to ensure delivery of the mandate of the agency,” she said.

The director said that the capacity building was part of the agency’s initiatives geared toward making it a world class regulatory agency to ensure that only excellent, quality and efficient healthcare services were provided in the state.

She said that the training was anchored on the core values of integrity, professionalism, accountability, excellence and team spirit of the agency.

According to her, all staff, irrespective of the cadre is capable of making a positive impact in achieving the core values of the agency.

“HEFAMAA will continue to train and re-train its staff in line with its core mandate; we will strive at all times to broaden their horizons and increase their knowledge.

“Also, we will enlighten them on the current trends of quality service delivery as well as re-orientate them on the need to imbibe and exude professionalism in their relationship with clients and other stakeholders,” she said.

Idowu said that the agency was currently reviewing its hand book for private health facilities operating in the state to provide a guideline for staffing, procurement of appropriate equipment and other basic amenities, among other requirements.

According to her, this is to acquaint them with basic requirements and other details that will also be of immense benefit for the populace.

Also, the Director, Quality Assurance, Pharm Access, Dr Ibironke Dada, said that the training was organised to improve competences and relevance of staff.

Dada said: “The training will also build a robust relationship between the staff and clients as well as maintain a high level of professionalism in discharging their duties.

“It will also help to improve the capacity of the HEFAMAA Monitors in relating with clients so as to enhance a good customer relationship.

“It will also help to reorganise the standards of health facilities in the state, and make sure that they understand what conforms with standards.”