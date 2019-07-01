Justice Wike, Monarch, Others Bag Students Award

The wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Suzette Eberechi Nyesom Wike, the Paramount Ruler of Orukwo Community, Chief Emeka Anyabelem and Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia, have been awarded student prestigious award by the National Association of Adventist Students (NAAS), RSU Chapter, for their contributions to the development of education in the society

Speaking at the event held at the Faculty of Law, Rivers State University, last Saturday in Port Harcourt, Justice Wike urged the students to avoid drug related involvement and pursue to be responsible to development of society

Also speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Orukwu Community, Chief Emeka Anyabelem, lauded the student for the honour, adding that the honour will endear him to do more.

He advised the students to be responsible to the society and shun every act of drug r-elated abuse.

Our correspondent reports that the award was the climax of this year’s community guest day /cultural celebration day organised by the Adventist Students ‘ Fellowship ,Rivers State University Chapter