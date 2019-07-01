Insecurity In Zamfara: Gov Matawalle Makes Revelation To Gowon

A total of 216 rifles, mostly AK47 have been recovered by Zamfara State Government from bandits terrorising innocent people in the state.

A statement yesterday by Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs to Governor Bello Matawalle, said that the governor made the revelation when he received former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon at the Government House, Gusau on Saturday.

The statement said that most of the weapons were voluntarily returned to the government by repentant bandits who surrendered to embrace peace while denouncing their bad ways.

The Governor described the elder statesman’s visit to the state as timely and sought for professional advice from the retired general on the best practicable ways to end banditry in the state.

“Matawalle maintained that Nigeria now needs more of his personality with the current situation of banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes in order to advise current leaders in handling the terrible situation.

“He further said that tapping from the wealth of Gowon’s experience as a former Army General and Head of State who fought for the corporate existence of the country will assist his administration positively on security intelligence and intervention”.