IGP, DSS Grill Obaseki Over Assembly Crisis

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Department of State Services have invited Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki over the crisis in the state House of Assembly.

Nine out of the 24 lawmakers, were inaugurated recently after electing principal officers, with the remaining 15 absent from the ceremony.

The 15 lawmakers in their separate petitions to the IG and DSS on June 20, accused the governor of sponsoring the police-backed thugs, who attacked them while having a meeting at a Benin hotel.

A top member of the APC in the state confirmed to our correspondent on Saturday that the police and the DSS invited Obaseki during the week but he could not make it.

It was learnt that the governor promised to report after returning to country from his trip abroad.

The source said, “The meeting is billed to hold tomorrow (Monday). It will be a joint meeting with the security agencies.”

Our correspondent learnt that the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, or a representative of the National Working Committee of the party might be invited to the meeting.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said he was not aware of Obaseki’s meeting with the IG and DSS.

However, the APC Vice-Chairman (South-South), Hillard Eta, told our correspondent that efforts were on to resolve the crisis in the Assembly.

Ita said, “I urge all members to give peace a chance in the interest of the state and democracy.”