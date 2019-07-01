Group To Reinforce Democratic Governance In Nigeria

Society for Community Development, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has said that it is planning to scale up democratic governance work in Nigeria towards ameliorating challenge of marginalisation.

Executive Director of the CSO, Mr Apoede Atsegbua, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja highlighted poor representation of the interest of vulnerable persons, coupled with low level presence in elective offices as major challenges.

He said that it was paramount to reinforce high representation in a democratic practice to capture the interests of such persons in political parties or platforms.

Atsegbua added that the marginalisation of women, youths and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria were other drawbacks for democratic participation.

“The issue of marginalisation in general requires a critical examination in specific locations across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“Question needs to be asked as to the cultural, economic and social bases of political exclusion of women, youths and persons with disabilities in governance.

“The government along with CSOs must strategise to scale up democratic governance work which would ameliorate challenges of marginalisation amongst others,’’ he said.

The executive director said that there were various subtle and not-so-subtle cultural hindrances that effectively discouraged these vulnerable groups from meaningful participation in electoral processes.

He, therefore, urged other CSOs, NGOs and relevant government agencies as well as donor agencies to synergise, strategise and propose ways to improve the participation of the vulnerable groups.

“We must all strive to improve on the low level of female employment in the formal labour sector, low literacy rates, poor cultural practices such as patriarchy, early marriage and gender stereotypes,” he said.

Atsegbua also encouraged the groups not to relent in making efforts towards contributing to the meaningful growth of the country.