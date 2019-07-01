Fayemi Sacrifices People For Presidency

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party National New Media Group (PDP-NNMG) has alleged that Governor Kayode Fayemi’s “2023 presidential ambition” was reason for his refusal to act decisively on herdsmen menace.

It said Fayemi was acting in a way that he would not be seen as offending the interests of “presidency cabal”, adding that “only selfish and insensitive leaders will sacrifice the security and well-being of their people for politics.”

In a statement yesterday, State Coordinator of the PDP-NNMG, Bola Agboola, said Ekiti people were not surprised that the governor had not deemed it fit to visit victims of herdsmen killings in the last six months because “one of the promises he made before he was manipulated to power for the second time was to protect the interests of herdsmen”.

“Up till now, Governor Fayemi has not visited Orin Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, where a community leader, Ilori Emmanuel was killed last Saturday morning by suspected herdsmen.

“The governor has not taken a single drastic action against the menace of herdsmen in the state.