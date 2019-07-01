Ex-Lawmaker Tasks Buhari On Electoral Act Amendments

A former Lagos lawmaker, Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to work with the National Assembly on electoral act amendment ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen last Saturday in Lagos.

Olorunrinu, the last Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the eighth Lagos State House of Assembly, represented Amuwo-Odofin I.

According to him, such step has become imperative ahead of the 2023 general elections to take the nation’s democratic process to a higher and deeper level.

Olorunrinu also said that something need to be done to reduce the number of political parties to bring sanity to the nation’s electoral system.

The former lawmaker said that the number of political parties should be reduced.

“I don’t buy into the number of political parties we have, about 90. I think the president must work with the National Assembly this time around to address some gaps in our electoral act.

“I think politics today is a serious business that has to do with governance and development of our nation,” Olorunrinu said.

He said that political terrain should be limited to parties and people who wanted to contest genuinely in order to transform the society and not for every tom, dick and harry.

“Having these political parties does not help the general masses to have a streamline focus and attention, rather it confuse them more.

“We need to streamline the attention of the voters by reducing number of political parties in this country. It will help to show that we are serious.

“If most of these opposition parties come together under fewer umbrellas, they may spring up a change in governance rather than these numerous platform that won’t allow them to even win a councillor seat in elections.

“Fewer numbers of political parties, probably two, three or four will help bring about concentration. People will concentrate on reality.’’