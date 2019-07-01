ECOWAS Adopts ECO As Single Currency

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has adopted ECO as the name of the single currency to be issued in January, 2020.

The leaders at their 55th Ordinary Session in Abuja, last Saturday, endorsed the name while congratulating the Ministerial Committee on the Single Currency for the considerable progress recorded in the implementation of the revised roadmap.

In the communiqué read by Nigeria’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Mustapha Suleiman, the authority instructed the ECOWAS Commission to work in collaboration with West African Monetary Agency to actualise the dream.

The leaders also instructed the commission to work with West African Monetary Institute and the central banks to accelerate the implementation of the revised roadmap with regard to the symbol of the single currency.

The authority also directed the commission and the central banks to accelerate the operation of the Special Fund for the financing of programmes in the revised Roadmap for the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme.

“It further directs the commission to ensure implementation of the recommendations of the meeting of the ministerial committee held in Abidjan on June 17 and June 18 as well as preparation and implementation of the Communication Strategy for the single currency programme.