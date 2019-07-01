Corps Members Jubilate Over Wike’s Largesse

There was wild jubilation Saturday as the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike splashes his largesse to members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in the state.

Governor Wike, while addressing the Batch B 2019 corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area, made generous donations to improve on the welfare of the corps members.

The Governor announced the donation of a Prado Jeep to the State Coordinator, payment of allowances to corpers serving in the state, and a transformer to improve electricity supply in the camp.

He also directed immediate construction of the road to the camp, furnishing of the hostels, and completion of the 5000 capacity auditorium under construction.

Wike further stated that he was considering the need for his administration to also pay the corpers transport allowance to enable them travel to their various local government areas of the state for their primary assignment.

He directed the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Chinwendu Chukwu to forward the list of the corps members in the state with their bank account details to the Secretary to the State Government to facilitate payment of the allowances.

The state Governor regretted that the past administration in the state cancelled payment of allowances to corps members in the state adding that he had wanted to resume the payment but retraced so that people do not link it to his reelection ambition.

The Governor said: “ Recall that the allowances were stopped by the immediate past administration. If I had started payment before the elections, they would have said I was playing politics. Now I am no longer seeking another term”.

The Governor who also directed the resumption of the posting of some corps members that studied professional courses as engineering, medicine, law, survey to the ministries saying that the step would assist the ministries having shortage of manpower.

He expressed worry that the Director-General of NYSC would visit the state without paying a courtesy visit to the governor, stressing that the attitude of politicising development by the Federal Government and its agencies was wrong.

He expressed the commitment of the state government to a better condition of corps members in the state.

On the 5000 capacity auditorium under construction by his administration, Wike said:” there is no way this camp will remain like this.

“ By the time we finish building the auditorium this November, it will be the best in the country”.

The state coordinator, Mr Chinwendu Chukwu, had earlier congratulated the Governor on his reelection victory, remarking that his victory is a testimony that the people of the state appreciated the landmark achievements recorded in his first tenure.

He mentioned some challenges facing corps members in the state and appealed for the Governor’s support.

Chris Oluoh