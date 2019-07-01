CAN Condemns Attack On Kaduna Church

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter condemned in strong terms the part burning of St. Augustine Catholic Parish, Tudun wada, Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state by suspected Islamic extremists.

The church, which was located opposite Maimuna Gwarzo Girls Secondary School, behind Kaduna Polytechnic main campus, was set ablaze by yet to be identified miscreants, Friday night.

A statement by CAN Chairman in Kaduna, Rev Joseph Hayab, hinted that the church has been touched or looted eight times by suspected Islamic fundamentalists.

“CAN Kaduna State is sad with this development which is a clear indication that Kaduna is under siege and our government is not paying serious attention to these evil happenings but instead busy chassing shadows with a divisive preaching bill,” Hayab said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government had commended the resilience of the congregation of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the priests and members of the church have given a loud rebuke to violence and bigotry by conducting their church service despite the arson attack of Friday night.

The government, according to him, “described this exercise of the right to worship as a fitting complement to the courage displayed by the students of Kaduna Polytechnic who put out the Friday night fire which burnt the altar of the church.