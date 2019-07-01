Bayelsa Has Taken Shape Under Dickson -Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commended the Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, saying the state has taken shape under his administration since 2012.

Jonathan made the commendation during the inauguration of the state’s Peoples Democratic Party Elders Advisory Council in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media Relations to the Governor, Mr Fidelis Soriwei stated that the former President praised Dickson for building a befitting edifice as office complex and official residence for the governor and deputy.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the governor for this office. I am saying this because this is the first time I’m entering the office and luckily all of us here are part of this story from 1996 and then of course as politicians when we took over May, 1999.

“I knew that we started by using a bungalow, the party secretariat as the government house office and so on; the governor started from living in a bungalow, the deputy also in a bungalow that was how we started and now the state has taken shape.

“We are now in a standard office, the governor is also residing in a standard house; so Bayelsa State is progressing. So I thank the governor very sincerely. I always say that if you have the opportunity to be a head somewhere, president or governor, chairman of council or any other position, you should be able to add value to the environment.”

In his remark, Dickson said the PDP was poised to retain its control of the state as the governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2019 approached.

The governor, who called for stronger cohesion within the party, advised members and aspirants to avoid pursuing their ambitions at the expense of the party.

“The ambitions are legitimate but we must note that what is important is our unity and cohesion within the party,” he said.

Inaugurating the 61-member Elders Advisory Council, the state PDP Chairman, Cleopas Moses, described the council as a vital organ of the party similar to the Board of Trustees, which is recognised by the party’s constitution in every state chapter.

The meeting appointed a former member of Armed Forces Ruling Council, AVM Larry Koinyan (retd), as the chairman of the council and Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo as acting secretary.