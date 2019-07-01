Ayade: I’ll Implement New Minimum Wage Once FG Releases Schedule

Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has again stated that he would implement the new N30,000 minimum wage once the Federal Government releases a schedule for payment.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the newly-elected leadership of the State Executive Council of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), led by its Chairman, Comrade Ben Ukpep, Ayade assured that the welfare of workers remains sacrosanct in his administration.

He said: “For the new minimum wage, as soon as the schedule is worked out by the federal government, I will ask us to reconvene and agree on the way forward because I believe that as a team and as family we can always find common ground and work it out.

“I have no intention not to implement the minimum wage because the salaries are too poor to carry you. So, I have no objection about payment of minimum wage.

“Don’t also forget that you have a responsibility to ask the federal government to reduce its own side of 55 percent in the allocation formula.”

According to him, “Cross River is the 35th in the country in terms of allocation and if the new minimum wage is paid, we will definitely get stuck to each other. So, we need to work together for its implementation.”

Commending the labour for its support for him during the governorship election, he said: “I have always said that I am committed to pay within the limit of our resources. I have no plan to retrench and will never sack because it’s not in my nature to do so. You need to agree with me on how the implementation will be done.

“Let me thank you for your massive support during my re-election. I must say that Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was a major force to my overwhelming success at the poll and in reciprocating this gesture and as a show of gratitude, I will continue to work and cooperate with you as partner in progress for industrial harmony in the state.”

Earlier, Comrade Ukpepi congratulated the governor on his victory at the poll, describing his emergence as victory for the workers and ordinary Cross Riverians.

He promised that the organised labour would continue to partner the governor to develop the state.