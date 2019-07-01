Army Embarks On Sanitation In Obio /Akpor

It was an exciting scene in some designated places in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, last Saturday, as the Nigerian Army personnel trooped out in their numbers not to fight war, or quell civil disturbances, but to clean-up markets, car parks and the surroundings as part of the day’s sanitation exercise.

The exercise was embarked upon as part of activities to mark the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) of the 6 Division, in Port Harcourt.

Soldiers, who turned out in their large numbers, cleaned the busy Rumuokoro Market, car park, East-West Road and surrounding environment.

The Commander of 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Brig-Gen Adeola Kalejaiye, said that the Army considered the environment very important, and was conscious of it.

“The Army is very conscious of the environment, hence the need to clean up the market as part of our NADCEL.

“So, today, we are carrying out environment sanitation as part of our civil-military relationship. We are ready to cooperate with everyone.

“The Army takes cleanliness of the environment very seriously,” he said.

Kalejaiye said that soldiers were part of the society, and as such, need the cooperation of the people to effectively carry out their assigned duties.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana