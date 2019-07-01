AfCFTA: ACCI President Says Nigeria’s Interest Is Duly Protected

The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Adetokunbo Kayode says Nigeria’s interest in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) agreement is duly protected.

Kayode told newsmen in Moscow that Nigeria should not delay further in signing the agreement as it had little or nothing to worry about.

He spoke on the sideline of 2019 Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual meeting in Moscow, Russia.

“First of all, Nigeria was in the forefront of designing this agreement, Nigeria’s interest is duly protected and Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa.

“Nigeria can never be oppressed economically in Africa. In fact, Nigeria may be taken as an oppressor and we have no reason playing last in this game, many of us feel worried and concerned.

“And nobody should give the impression that Nigeria cannot compete when the AfCFTA agreement is signed, we can compete favourably.

“The reason for the delay in signing was because there was some laxity about consultations, especially with the private sector.

“I agree there was no consultation by government initially with the private sector but that issue has been resolved.