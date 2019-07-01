2023: Why Christian, Tinubu’Il Never Be Nigeria’s President – Abdulrahman

The former Secretary of the Political Committee of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, has said that it would be difficult for a Southern Christian to become President of Nigeria again.

He claimed that only a real South-West Muslim that can win election and become president of Nigeria.

Abdulrahman, who is one of the founders of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), also insisted that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu would never be president come 2023.

Describing Tinubu as ‘ChrisMus’, someone standing in between Christianity and Islam, the political analyst said the former Lagos State governor can only be president of Oduduwa Republic, alleging that Tinubu was a double-faced Muslim.

“You see where I stand with regards to the 2023 Presidency is that …remember that Chief Obafemi Awolowo said long time ago that the children of the poor who have been neglected will be so powerful that they will revolt against the government and stop the government from operating,” he said.

“I think that Bola Tinubu cannot be president of Nigeria. He will not be unless as president of Oduduwa Republic. That is the way I see it.

“Buhari will still be president, but if he is not careful with the cabinet he is trying to set up and the quarrel with the South-East that they did not vote him and as such they would not be included, it is going to be hell because they need to do something.

“Buhari’s government needs to stop cattle herders and Boko Haram. They need to put back life in Nigeria the way we used to drive in our vehicles to Abuja and back. They need to clear the road from Abuja to Kaduna. But let me tell you that the South and North issue has to do with religion.

“A Muslim Yoruba can be president of Nigeria, but Tinubu is ChrisMus. You know what ChrisMus is? It means somebody who is a Christian and a Muslim. Tinubu is ChrisMus.

“He may be the son of Iyaoloja, but he is not in control now of the real Lagos people who do the voting. There is still going to be hell in Nigeria if the government does not thread softly. How we are going to get a Muslim Yoruba is what is going to make a southerner be president of Nigeria as one country.

“A southern Christian cannot be president of Nigeria. That is why Abiola won election even in Kano. I hope you still remember how we handled the Abiola issue when I was very close to Abacha. It is impossible as I see it for a Christian to be president of Nigeria now.