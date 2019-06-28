Why There’s Decline In Flight Accident In Nigeria -AIB

The Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Engr. Akinola Olateru, has attributed the recent decline in The rate of flight accidents in Nigeria and indeed Africa, to continuous training and improved safety awareness.

He also enunciated enormous importance of research and development to human existence, saying the realisation of this has made aviation sector very unique.

Olateru, who made this known while speaking in a workshop organised for aircraft accident/incident investigators in Lagos, Tuesday, noted that accident investigation has witnessed a meteoric rise due to indepth research and development.

He, however, called for continued collaboration with other international bodies in the aviation sector , not only to address contending issues as it relates to accident investigation, but also to help in sustaining accident free spree in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

The AIB commissioner also tasked participants at the workshop not to rest on their oars but to take the best out of the knowledge and expertise impacted, to their respective organisations.

The workshop was part of efforts to train and expose accident/incident investigators as safety ambassadors to basic techniques and procedures of accident/incident prevention and investigation.

Foremost areas of accident/incident investigations dwelt upon by facilitators include guidance materials preparation for investigation hazard at site as established in annex 13 status of accident and incident in Africa; record investigation personnel; aircraft operations as well as other services.

Other areas are the onsite investigation documenting, photography, power plant and propeller failure, and investigating rotocraft accident acollaboration.