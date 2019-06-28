VC Vows To Dismiss Lecturer Over Sexual Harassment

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), Prof. Suleiman Mohammed has vowed to dismiss any lecturer caught harassing female students on campus.

The VC said this, yesterday, while delivery a goodwill message at a seminar organised by the Centre for Gender Studies of the university in Keffi.

Represented by Prof. Akinwumi Olayemi, deputy vice-chancellor (Academics) of the institution, Mohammed said the laws of the university were clear on the issues of sexual harassment.

“The sanction for any staff found culpable of the offence is instant dismissal from the institution and the management would make sure the law is enforced to serve as deterrent to others,” the VC said.

He commended the centre for organising the seminar and promised to support in championing the cause for Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

In her welcome address, the Director of the centre, Hajiya Hauwa’u Mainoma, called on the federal government and other stakeholders to urgently take steps towards addressing gender-based violence in the country.

She explained that the seminar was first of its kind by the centre since its inception in 2017.

According to her, the increasing rate of sexual and other forms of violence in institutions informed the centre to put together the event aimed at creating awareness on the menace.

Mainoma called for stiffer punishment for perpetrators of gender-based violence, adding that it will create equal opportunity for all to put their God-giving potential to good use.