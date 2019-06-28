Vandalisation, Cause Of Oyigbo Explosion In Rivers – Investigation

The oil servicing company contracted to manage the oil pipeline which exploded last Saturday, UTM offshore Limited, has revealed the findings of the preliminary investigations into the incidence.

The Executive Director of Operations, UTM Offshore Limited, Port Harcourt, Mr Kennedy Azumche, in a chat with newsmen, Wednesday, in Port Harcourt, disclosed that the reports revealed that the pipeline was vandalized.

Azumchie said officials could not access the scene of the explosion until Wednesday due to the rasing inferno and inadequate equipment, which made it difficult for the team to gain access for preliminary assessment.

The UTM official stated that the said pipeline, which belongs to the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), was undergoing maintenance before the explosion.

According to him, “investigations show that there is a puncture in the pipe as against speculations that the valves were leaking, which had caused the spill”.

It would be recalled that an oil pipeline in Komkom community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State exploded last Saturday following a spillage which brought about residents in the community to go scooping the petroleum product that later resulted in the explosion, leaving about 43 people dead and scores injured.

Meanwhile, residents of Komkom community have expressed reservations over the structural integrity of their buildings following the severe vibrations they felt as a result of what they described as, “an earthquake-like explosion during the incident.

A resident of Komkom community, Mr Monday Obilor, alleged: “there are cracks, which were not there before on our buildings, some of them go from up to the DPO of the building”.

The Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Building, (NIOB), Mr Bammeke Akin, on the import of such cracks, explained: “for that magnitude of explosion, it is possible for surrounding buildings to be shaken to the foundation. Such building which integrity has been compromised is liable to collapse at any time and should therefore be evacuated”.

