Teachers Recruitment Purely On Merit, Says Delta HoS

The Delta State Head of Service (HoS), Reginald Bayoko, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the ongoing recruitment of teachers in the state was a mere formality, revealing that the exercise was based on merit and free from interference from any quarters.

Bayoko said that the state governor has warned officials in charge to recruit the best hands irrespective of party affiliation, creed and religion.

Addressing newsmen on the state of the exercise, the HoS disclosed that even the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has no slot and that anybody who successfully scaled through the process at the end of the exercise got the employment strictly on merit.

He emphatically dismissed the rumour making the round that the employment of 1,000 teachers to boost the state teaching service haD been shared to politicians, senior government officials and members of the state House of Assembly and commissioners.

He said the online application and the computer based test assisted in reducing physical interaction with the applicants.

He said: “That is what we are saying, people have different mindset. They are seeing the reality on ground but they are saying the other side. This is because of the level of skepticism they hold. As I’m even telling you now, the governor does not even have a slot.

“I was in a meeting where the issue was raised and the consensus was that the employment should be merit-driven. You find that the recruitment was computerised, application was online, and there was no interaction with anybody. There was a computer based test as well.

“This was to reduce the level of interaction. The score was almost instantaneous. So, you knew whether you scaled through or not. There was no form of influence or whatever. A number of persons came to me but I was helpless.

“I told them that is the process and there is nothing I could do about it. Even the governor himself could not inject himself into the process. So, it’s not true that any slot was shared,” he added.