Summit Tasks FG On Stronger Agro Perishable Air Logistics Policy

As part of recommendations to ward off revenue losses from perishable agricultural commodities as a result of lack of investment in agro perishable industry and the aviation sector, the Federal Government has been urged to develop stronger policy on agro perishable air logistics.

This was contained in a report from the Airport Business Summit conducted by the FCI International Limited in Abuja, Tuesday, on enhancing air transport support for perishable goods.

According to the report which was made available to aviation correspondents, Nigeria is losing about N3.6 trillion to export opportunities from agricultural commodities due to lack of operational and investment drives in the agro perishable industry and the aviation sector.

The report which was signed by the Managing Director of FCI International Limited, Fortune Idu, listed some of the challenges to include: distance of production site to the market, high prices of perishable goods, insecurity hindering sustained production and evacuation, poor transportation and multiple levies, among others.

Also contained in the report as challenge are low government support to private investors, discontinued previous air cargo projects by Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN),and non expansion of the air cargo apron of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

On tackling the challenges, the report stated that there was need for the establishment of a perishable goods unit in all the airports to boost airports capacity in the warehousing business.

“There is need for the establishment of one stop quality inspection machines along the air logistics chain that allows shippers to access customs, quarantine, Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and NAFDAC services for both local and international freighting “, the report posited.

The report also noted that encouragement of private sector investment is key to addressing these challenges and sustaining the process of making Nigeria an international player in the agro and perishable export sector.